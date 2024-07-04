Best Players Still Available in NHL Free Agency
The free agency period has been open for a few days, and the most prominent names have long been removed from the market. Despite the biggest deals already being signed, a handful of valuable players are still up for grabs.
As the market enters its first weekend, here are some of the best players without new contracts.
James Van Riemsdyk
He may not possess the same offensive game he did in his youth, but as a veteran option, James Van Riemsdyk still has plenty to give. In a bounce-back 2023-24 season with the Boston Bruins, Van Riemsdyk picked up 38 points (11G-27A) in 71 games.
The nine-point increase from the season before can be attributed to a huge bump in his playmaking abilities. 27 assists was 10 more from 2022-23 and the most he’s recorded since the 2016-17 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
On a short and affordable contract, Van Riemsdyk is a quality add for any team looking for a punch of offense in their middle six.
Oliver Kylington
After nearly a decade in the Calgary Flames organization, it appears Oliver Kylington will soon find a new hockey home. Personal issues have disrupted the last couple of seasons for him, but at just 27 years old, Kylington still has a lot left to give on the blue line.
Kylington had a career year in 2021-22, followed by missing the entire 2022-23 season to work on his mental health. He even missed the first few months of the 2023-24 season but eventually returned to play 33 games. Returning to the Flames allowed him to be named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Trophy.
One of the top defensive names available in free agency, Kylington likely won’t cost a team much and should have a ton of upside. He’s stout defensively and has a sneaky puck-moving skill. His career year saw him post 22 helpers while the Flames collected 50 wins to lead the Pacific Division.
Daniel Sprong
Another 2015 draft pick, Daniel Sprong, has turned into a bit of a journeyman, playing with five teams in parts of eight NHL seasons. In 344 career games played, Sprong has earned a reputation as a depth sniper.
It’s that goal-scoring ability, however, that could easily provide a top-line role on the right team. In 344 career games, Sprong has notched 85 tallies, 39 of which have come in the past two seasons.
With the Seattle Kraken in 2022-23, Sprong made waves as a 20-goal scorer (21) on their fourth line. In 2023-24 with the Detroit Red Wings, he picked up another 18 as they battled all season long for a playoff spot.
With 25 assists in each of the last two years, Sprong has turned into a well-rounded forward who hopes to keep up his steady offensive work.
Alex Nylander
Alex Nylander found a rhythm of offense after being traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Columbus Blue Jackets before the deadline. In 28 games with the Blue Jackets, Nylander scored 11 goals and put on four assists for 15 total points.
In a full season, that pace would be well on the way to a career year for Nylander. Even in the shortened time frame, his 11 goals were enough to be a single-season best.
Now on the open market, Nylander will once again have a lot to prove and show that his stint with Columbus was not a fluke. If given the proper role in a new environment, there’s no reason why Nylander couldn’t be a productive piece.
