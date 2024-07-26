Canadiens Forward Out Four Months Following Surgery
The Montreal Canadiens will start the 2024-25 season without a young depth forward in their lineup. In a release from the Canadiens, 25-year-old forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard recently underwent successful surgery to repair a broken leg.
Harvey-Pinard’s recovery is expected to last at least four months, which will cut into the start of the 2024-25 season. The broken leg is believed to have occurred during an off-season hockey game. According to toutsurlehockey.com, the game featured multiple current and former Laval Rocket players.
The Rocket is the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate, where Harvey-Pinard spent a good chunk of his first three professional seasons.
A seventh-round draft pick (201st overall) of the Canadiens in 2019, Harvey Pinard has played in 83 career NHL games. In that time, he scored 17 goals and 14 assists, totaling 31 points. As a fourth-line winger with the Canadiens, he averaged 12:38 of ice time during the 2023-24 season.
Harvey-Pinard made his professional hockey debut with the Rocket during the 2020-21 season and has since played 145 games at the AHL level. Over his AHL career, he has posted 107 points.
Harvey-Pinard's first full year at the NHL level was the 2023-24 season. However, a lower-body injury kept him out for two months, and he only played in 45 games.
Reports indicate that this recent surgery is on the same leg that he injured in November of 2023.
Harvey-Pinard is expected to miss the entire Canadiens training camp and will likely return as early as late November 2024.
