Steven Stamkos Joining Predators Excites His Former Teammate
The Nashville Predators won the NHL offseason this summer. That's what happens when you sing a future Hall of Famer in Steven Stamkos plus two other big name free agents. The Predators went from an underdog playoff team to a possible contender in the mighty Western Conference.
For Stamkos, choosing the Predators meant departing the Tampa Bay Lightning, the organization that drafted him and city where he won two Stanley Cups as captain. Leaving a team after a 16-year tenure might not be the best choice, but there are plenty that believe Stamkos made the best choice joining the Predators.
One of those people is his former teammate and current head coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Martin St. Louis. The pair played together in Tampa for five and a half seasons when Stamkos' career began.
St. Louis had a similar experience to Stamkos when he left the Lightning. The circumstances for the move were very different, but he went through the difficult situation of leaving the only NHL team you've ever know. Speaking to NHL.com's Dan Rosen, St. Louis discussed how good this will be for Stamkos and his career.
"It's tough leaving," he said. "I'm not going to get into how everything was handled. It's hard to leave, but I don't think it's a bad thing for 'Stammer' to go and experience something else. It'd be nice to stay in the same place for that long, which he was fortunate to do. What was he, 16 years there? That's a long time. I think he's going to look back on his career and I think he's going to be happy that he experienced something else."
Stamkos enters his age-34 season with a renewed energy and focus. He's no longer the captain of the Lightning, but he can be the top offensive option for the Predators, a role he hasn't filled in several years in Tampa. Maybe that's what St. Louis was referring to when he referred to experiencing something else.
The biggest thing for Stamkos will be to closing the book on his stint with the Lightning and looking ahead to the 2024 season with the Predators. This is the first time in his nearly two decade long career that he is the new man in the locker room, and it's a scenario and situation that his former teammate believes Stamkos will thrive in.
"I feel like he's come around and I think he's excited for what's coming for him," St. Louis said. "He goes into a really good situation."
