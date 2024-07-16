Stars' 18-Year Vet Officially Announces Retirement
After 18 years in the NHL and much speculation at the end of the 2023-24 season, Joe Pavelski has officially announced his retirement. When the Dallas Stars lost in the Western Conference Final, Pavelski hinted that it would be his final game, but nothing was made official.
Pavelski just turned 40 under a week ago and has officially hung up the skates for good. Between 13 years with the San Jose Sharks and five with the Stars, Pavelski played in 1,332 career regular season games.
Known as a well-rounded forward, Pavelski finished his career with 476 goals, 592 assists, and 1,068 total points. Even deep into his career, he still put up over 60 points per season.
In 2021-22, at 37, Pavelski scored 81 points (27G-54A) while appearing in all 82 games.
Pavelski was an NHL All-Star in 2013-14 and consistently received Selke Trophy votes throughout his career.
Most known as a member of the Sharks organization, Pavelski was drafted in the seventh round (205th overall) in 2003. He made his NHL debut during the 2006-07 season and was eventually named Sharks captain in 2015.
In 963 games played with San Jose, Pavelski scored 355 goals, good for the second-most in franchise history. His 761 points stand third most.
Pavelski served as captain in San Jose until his departure to the Stars in 2019.
While the Hall of Fame may one day look Pavelski’s way, one award remained elusive for his entire career. Despite two trips to the Stanley Cup Final, Pavelski never hoisted the silver chalice.
The closest he came was in 2016 with the Sharks, as they lost in the Final to the Pittsburgh Penguins and during the 2020 bubble playoffs when the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
In 201 career playoff games, Pavelski scored 74 goals and 69 assists for 143 points.
