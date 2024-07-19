Maple Leafs Star Endorses Justin Biebers Hockey Skills
Justin Bieber may no longer be at the height of his fame, but he still keeps a close connection to hockey, the NHL and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The league invited Bieber to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, where he served as a celebrity captain.
More than just a fan of the sport, Bieber enjoys playing recreationally, and he recently showed off some of his skills. In an Instagram post, Bieber shared a video of him making a great play to score during an adult league game in Los Angeles.
Bieber picks up a loose puck and goes end-to-end before deking out a defender and taking a quick shot on goal. While keeping on his feet, the shot surprises the goalie, who missed the release.
The rest of the post shows images of Bieber enjoying his time as a rec player with the South Bay Bullies. Wearing No. 90, Bieber’s hockey pants are clearly from the NHL, styled after their 2024 All-Star uniforms.
Any Instagram post by Bieber is going to be flooded with comments, but one jumped out from the pack. As a lifelong Maple Leafs fan, Bieber has become close friends with some of the biggest names in the game, including Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews.
Among the comments on Bieber’s goal is a quick note from Matthews. “Filth” He replied with a fire and sick face emoji.
Bieber and Matthews have known each other for years and have skated together with fellow Maple Leafs like Mitch Marner. During the All-Star Game, Bieber was the celebrity captain for Team Matthews, and they made sure to select the rest of the Maple Leafs during the All-Star Draft.
Marner, William Nylander, and Morgan Reilly all joined Team Matthews. Bieber even participated in warmups before the start of the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament.
Bieber is also connected to the Maple Leafs through an alternate jersey that the pop star partially created.
