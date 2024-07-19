Maple Leafs Hire New Director of Amateur Scouting
The Toronto Maple Leafs are recollecting and recharging after another disappointing loss in the postseason. The team had an incredible effort in their first round defeat against the Boston Bruins. After going down 3-1 in the series, the Leafs won two straight to force a game seven. They ultimately lost the series and are now looking for a way to get their organization over the playoff hump.
The latest moves made in that endeavor is the hiring of a new head of their scouting department. Since the departure of former general manager Kyle Dubas, the scouting department was still largely made up of his hires. That dynamic reared its ugly head when Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins lured the Leafs' head of scouting, Wes Clark, away from the organization to join the Pens.
Despite the loss, the team is moving forward. They announced Mark Leach as the new Director of Amateur Scouting, sharing the official news via their X account.
Leach joins Toronto after working for 11 seasons with the Dallas Stars. With the Stars, Leach served as an amateur scout under GM Jim Nill and their head of scouting, Joe McDonnell. During his decade of work in Dallas, the franchise thrived at the draft. They scouted and selected franchise pillars like Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, Jake Oettinger, and Roope Hintz.
Prior to working with the Stars, Leach spent 20 years with the Detroit Red Wings as an amateur scout. He worked there from 1994 to 2013, contributing to four Stanley Cup championships before joining the Stars in the same role.
Leach also enjoyed a productive college hockey career as a player. He spent four seasons playing in the NCAA with St. Lawrence University in the 1980's, recording 69 points in 127 games.
With the addition of Leach, the Leafs are bringing in one of the best talent identifiers available. He has a championship pedigree and has worked with some of the best executives in the NHL during his career. For the Leafs' sake, they should be thrilled with this hire and what it means for the outlook of their development system.
