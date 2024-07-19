Panthers Star Makes Most of Day With Stanley Cup
The Florida Panthers have had their names engraved on the Stanley Cup, making way for one of the best traditions in sports. Everyone in the Panthers organization will start having their day with the Cup.
Ever since beating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7, Matthew Tkachuk has seemingly not stopped celebrating. That continued with his day with the Cup. Tkachuk took the Cup to his hometown of St. Louis, and plenty of sightseeing took place.
Tkachuk’s day lasted a little over 24 hours, but no one will hold it against him. He started with a celebration with his family. Matthew now holds bragging rights in the family as the only member of the Tkachuks to win the Stanley Cup.
Father Keith never won it during his 18-year NHL career. And younger brother Brady is still looking for his first-ever playoff appearance.
According to Tkachuk’s lengthy Instagram story, he woke up to the Cup waiting at his front door. Tkachuk took Lord Stanley to the Brentwood police and fire departments before swinging by the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Tkachuk and many young fans took pictures with the Cup and a few even got a chance to hoist the trophy with their hockey hero.
After the Children’s Hospital, it was off to the Tkachuk’s childhood alma mater, Chaminade College Preparatory School. Elementary school kids got to meet Tkachuk and the Cup.
The celebration returned home, and Tkachuk met with 2000 Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke. Of course, Lord Stanley and the Heisman caught up for a photo together.
The final stop on Tkachuk’s celebration day was at the Anheuser Busch Brewery. Tkachuk snapped a photo with one of the famed Clydesdale horses and even let it drink from the Cup.
Tkachuk made every second count in his day with the Cup. It'll be tough for one of his teammates to top that many stops in one visit.
