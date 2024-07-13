Maples Leafs Have Impossible Choice to Make
The Toronto Maple Leafs are in win-now mode. How could you not be with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Morgan Reilly all in their primes? The front office bolstered the team's defense with some key additions in free agency, hopeful it is enough to propel them over the hump.
This could also be the last season that the Maple Leafs' current core remains intact. This is the final season of both Marner and captain John Tavares' contracts. They count for a combined $21 million in salary cap space. Even with the cap rising over the next few years, it is extremely unlikely that the Leafs can retain both players. And the decision on which player to keep is an impossible choice for the Maple Leafs.
At first glance, the choice seems simple. Marner is younger, more productive, and a piece of the core. The 27 year-old was limited to 69 games in 2023, but still recorded 85 points. The two seasons before he had 99 and 97 points.
Compare that to Tavares, who is entering his age-34 season and likely on his last large contract in the NHL. Tavares is the Leafs' captain, despite chatter that the captaincy may go to Auston Matthews, He' still productive, but 2023 signified a drop in poduction for the former number one pick. He put up 29 goals and 65 points in 80 games, his lowest points per game average since the 2016-2017 season.
It's clear that Tavares is exiting his prime, but that doesn't mean he won't be productive for the next few seasons. He's still as solid a number two center as any in the league.
In the postseason last year, Marner struggled. He scored just one goal and had three points in their first-round series loss. He took a ton of heat for his performance, but the captain didn't perform any better. Tavares scored one goal and one assist in the series. Both failed to pick up the team with Matthews and Nylander fighting through injuries, something a championship team would expect their best players to do.
If either was a postseason MVP or the obvious choice to help them on a Stanley Cup run, this decision would be simple. That isn't the case for this organization and it's only becoming more difficult to navigate. Do they re-sign Marner as third piece of the three-headed offensive monster in Toronto or let him walk in free agency? Do they re-sign their captain and locker room leader or is it time to move on? That leaves the Maple Leafs in an impossible situation with no clear answer.
