Why Maples Leafs Still Aren't Contenders
The Toronto Maple Leafs came up short again last season. Despite pushing the Boston Bruins to a game seven in the first-round, the Leafs lost their sixth straight game seven.
With playoff success still eluding the franchise, the Maple Leafs keep trying. General Manager Brad Treliving and his staff were aggressive in filling their needs this offseason. They extended restricted free agent Timothy Liljegren, center Max Domi, and goaltender Joseph Woll, keeping three important players around for the next few seasons.
They also traded for the well-respected veteran defender Chris Tanev and quickly signed him to a six-year, $27 million deal. The 34-year-old is one of the most dependable, stay-at-home defensemen in the NHL and projects to play on the right alongside Morgan Reilly.
Once free agency opened, the Leafs pursued further reinforcements on the blue line and in net. They inked recent Stanley Cup winner Oliver Ekman-Larsson to a four-year contract worth $14 million. After contributing as a bottom-pairing defender and power-play specialist, Ekman-Larsson is hoping to continue his career revival in Toronto.
The Leafs also signed veteran netminder Anthony Stolarz. Stolarz enjoyed his most successful season in 2023. He won 16 games while posting the lowest goals against average of his career. The 30-year-old should form a quality tandem in the Six.
It's not a debate whether the Maple Leafs improved or not. The defense is better heading into 2024 with the addition of Tanev alone, who instantly becomes the team's defensive backbone. Ekman-Larsson shines when deployed correctly and not over-exposed, and he can take some of the powerplay pressure away from Morgan Reilly.
The problem is that despite improving, the Maple Leafs aren't contenders for the Stanley Cup. Toronto has championship ambitions, but they can't reach that level as currently constructed. It won't matter what pieces are brought in to bolster the depth or inject some veteran presence, as long as the Maple Leafs' core five players remain intact. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Morgan Reilly are incredible talents and then some, but they consistently display an inability to get the job done on the biggest stage.
The Maple Leafs refuse to admit this, and that's why the same result will occur in 2024-2025. The Leafs will be a contender for the Atlantic Division title, Matthews will likely lead the league in scoring, and Marner and Tavares should have huge years in the final year of their contracts. Their trio of newcomers should also fit wonderfully in the lineup. All of it is futile, as the Maple Leafs are still not one step closer to being a Stanley Cup contender.
