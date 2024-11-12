Projecting 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame Class
The 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees featured a strong group of people who have built and served the NHL. Their speeches and inductions may have just ended, but that doesn't mean we can't begin looking ahead to next year's class.
The 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame group should be one of the most impressive in recent memory. Headlined by several first-ballot eligible candidates, let's take a look at some possible members of next year's Hall of Fame class.
Joe Thornton
The top of this class is led by Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks legend Joe Thornton. The first overall pick of the 1997 draft exceeded expectations, playing in over 1,700 games and registering 430 goals and 1,539 career points. He's a slam dunk choice to make the Hall next year.
Zdeno Chara
Another first ballot candidate and Boston Bruins legend, Zdeno Chara was a generational defender during his career. Leading the Bruins to a Stanley Cup and winning a James Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman, he was named an NHL First Team All-Star three times. Over 1,680 games he recorded 680 points, including a career-high 12 goal, 52 point campaign in 2011-2012.
Duncan Keith
The last of the first balloteers is three-time Stanley Cup winner Duncan Keith. The blue line anchor for the Chicago Blackhawks' dynasty of the 2010's won two Norris Trophies and a Conn Smythe as the postseason MVP. There's no denying his play with the Hawks cemented his HOF status.
Alexander Mogilny
Mogilny has been the biggest snub of the Hall of Fame of the last two decades. The Russian forward eclipsed 1,000 career points in just 990 NHL games, won a Stanley Cup during the 1999-2000 season, and was awaded the Lady Byng Trophy after being voted the league's most sportsmanlike player in 2002-2003.
If his on-ice contributions aren't enough to cut it, he could go in under the Builder category. His defection from the Soviet Union was a game-changing move and in many ways opened the door for other European players to join the NHL.
Fran Rider
Hopefully 2024 was the start of a trend of inducting two female candidates, slowly relieving the long line of over qualified women entering the Hall. Fran Rider, who has been a member of the International Ice Hockey Federation's Hall of Fame and invested as a Member of Order of Canada for a decade, is one of the most pivotal members of Canadian hockey in the sports' history.
She's served as part of the Hockey Canada's Female Council since it's creation in 1982. She's also served as the chairperson for countless international women's tournaments and was the very first commissioner of the Ontario Woman's Hockey Association in 1975. She's been deserving of a nod for far too long, and 2025 should be the year that ends.
