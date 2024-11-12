Flames Trade Rumors Heating Up After Cold Streak
The Calgary Flames were, pun intended, red-hot to begin the season. After dropping three of their last four, the team finds themselves back in the middle of the pack despite briefly leading the Pacific Division.
The one thing the Flames' organization has taken away from their first 15 games is that the team is a piece or two away from seriously contending. And addressing their biggest need is the top thing on the front office's to do list.
Jim Biringer of RG.org spoke with the Flames general manager, Craig Conroy, recently about the potential to make a trade. After all, Calgary has been named as a team to watch in the trade market since the beginning of the season. Conroy shared that the team is open to a deal, but there are some certain conditions the GM is looking to meet.
He did bring up the team's draft picks as potentially in play. The team has two first-round selections in the 2025 NHL Draft, despite not having their own due to a trade back in 2022 that sent Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens.
"It makes it tough because if we wanted to make a trade involving a first-round pick," he said. "I guess we could use the Devils' first-round pick, but, with the Florida first-round pick and our pick in play with the Sean Monahan deal, it does make things a little more difficult right now, to be honest."
But for the right player, the Flames are ready to make a deal. Conroy said so himself when speaking with Biringer.
"If it were a younger player we could grow with," he said. "That would make more sense to use a first-round pick. I wouldn’t trade for a 31- or 32-year-old, but I’d be willing to move picks for a younger player, for sure."
The Flames are flush with salary cap space currently. Couple that with the team's willingness to make a deal for an impact player, and there could be a blockbuster trade brewing in Calgary. That need is only exacerbated with the recent season-ending injury to winger Anthony Mantha.
The team has been vocal since the season began that there is a void in their lineup. The Flames lack another top-six center, and their overall depth at the position leaves a lot to be desired. The group is headlined by the veteran and former champion Nazem Kadri, who deserves way more credit for improving his offensive output as his career progressed. Coming off a 75-point season, the 34-year-old center is a worthy second-line center still, but placing that first line burden on him is too heavy a weight to lift.
Behind Kadri is their captain Mikael Backlund, who is another well-respected veteran, but is currently miscast as a top-six center in Calgary. The team is also high Czechian forward Martin Pospisil who has a huge upside, hasn't taken that next step yet. It leaves opposing defenses with an easier task, as the only real center to key in on is Kadri. But if the Flames acquired another 25-goal or 60-point center, things would change in a heartbeat.
