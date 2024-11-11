Stars Forward Emerging as Top Rookie in NHL
The Dallas Stars are again one of the best teams in the Western Conference. It continues a run that started in 2021-2022, a run that has quietly put the Stars into the conversation being one of the best run franchises in all of hockey.
The Stars are again dangerous in 2024, with an 8-5 record to start the year. With the Central Division looking like the toughest in the NHL this season, it's an impressive first five weeks for the Stars as they keep a grasp on third place in the Central.
A huge part of their success early on has been the impressive play of rookie forward Logan Stankoven. A former second round pick of the organization in 2021, Stankoven is the latest in a long line of home-grown players in Dallas that are making an impact on their lineup.
Not only has Stankoven shown he belongs in the NHL this year, he's becoming the early favorite to capture the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. Offensively, Stankoven is ahead of the pack. He leads all rookies in scoring, with two goals and 10 assists in 13 games.
What is really impressive is that Stankoven is doing this all without playing a typical amount of top-six minutes. Sure, he's playing on line with very talented players in captain Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston, but the 21-year-old ranks sixth among forwards in ice-time, averaging 15:49 per game.
Taking a look at NHL EDGE, there is one statistic that stuck out as a contributor to his offensive success so far. While Stankoven has always been evaluated as a playmaker first, he knows how to put the puck on net and create plays.
In just 13 games, he has already accumulated 15 shots on goal from the mid-range area of the offensive zone. His 15 shots from the slot area and face-off dots rank in the 93rd percentile among all position players. It's a huge reason why he has 10 assists already on the year, because he is able to keep the offense going and put pucks on net, creating rebounds and further chances for his teammates to cash in.
When you are a player that is smaller like Stanoven (listed at 5'8 and 165 pounds), you have to be smart and creative with the puck on your stick. The Stars' rookie forward knows this all too well, and his lightning-quick assessment and decision making skills are standing out every game. He might not be the flashiest rookie of this class, but his performance so far has him emerging as the top rookie in the NHL this year.
