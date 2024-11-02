Promising Ducks Goalie Steals Starting Job
Not many folks predicted the Anaheim Ducks would have an even record through their first 10 games, but here they sit with a 4-4-2 record to begin the campaign. The consensus was that the Ducks would be bottom-feeders in the Pacific Division and NHL as their young group of players continue their development.
The Ducks took a hit before the season even began, as their veteran starting goalie John Gibson sustained an injury that kept him out of the opening weeks. Without him, Anaheim turned to 24-year-old puck-stopper Lukas Dostal. In response, Dostal has not only steadied the Ducks, he's downright stolen the starting job whenever Gibson returns.
The Ducks' third-round pick in 2018 has started eight of the first 10 games with much success. He boasts a record of 4-2-2, earning points for his team in six of his eight starts. It would be impressive enough of a start with this record, but it goes well beyond that.
Dostal started 38 games for the Ducks last year and looked impressive in flashes. This year, it's clear he's taken his game to the next level in every respect. His goals against average is a sterling 1.99 while his save percentage is at .945%.
NHL EDGE's stats show that this year, Dostal has been nearly unstoppable in the most dangerous parts of the ice. His high-danger save percentage ranks in the 90th percentile among all NHL goalies, stopping nearly 88% of all high-danger shots. The league average is roughly 10 percentage points lower. His mid-range save percentage is even more impressive, with a better number than 94% of NHL goalies.
The Ducks are surprising the NHL, and it's all thanks to Dostal's performance. He's playing like an elite puck-stopper, and he's solidified his position as the top net minder in Anaheim. If he continues this play, it's just a matter of time until the rest of the NHL realizes as well.
