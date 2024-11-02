Canucks Forward Nearing Return After Cancer Scare
Dakota Joshua was looking forward to building off of his strong season last year for the Vancouver Canucks. For the second straight year he recorded at least 11 goals and 23 points, including a career-high 18 goals last campaign.
But the Canucks' forward received some scary news over the summer. Joshua was diagnosed with testicular cancer after he found a lump that prompted him to get examined. Luckily, the tumor was found early and Joshua had surgery to remove it. Thankfully, he is recovering and making significant strides towards returnig to the lineup. Speaking to NHL.com, he discussed where he's at in the process of recovery and when he hopes to return.
“I feel better every day,” he said. “It’s still hard to really pinpoint when that time will be, but more so just making those strides and getting better every day is where I’m at.”
This will be Joshua's fifth NHL season once he makes his first appearance. Originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs, he would make his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues during the 2020-2021 campaign. He'd play in St. Louis for another year before joining the Canucks. In his career, he's played in 184 NHL games scoring 33 goals and 31 assists for 64 points.
The Canucks can certainly use Joshua's skillset back in their lineup. He's a strong and physical forward, capable of playing in the middle or on the wing, who can contribute on the score sheet. For Vancouver, players like Joshua are the staples to what they are trying to accomplish. In a crowded Pacific Division, gaining points is a street fight every night. The return of Joshua will be another weapon the Canucks can use as they try to repeat as Divisional champions.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!