Red Wings Forward Perfect Trade Target for Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche have had some of the worst injury luck to begin their season. Already short-handed entering the year without forwards Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nischuskin, the team has been on the lookout for much needed improvements. That need has only been exacerbated, with several more of their forwards sustaining injuries early into the campaign.
With the Avalanche needing help, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Colorado was pursuing the trade market to upgrade their forward group. They've recently lost forwards Jonathan Drouin and Ross Colton, who was off to a red-hot start, to long-term injuries, so it makes sense that they need some reinforcements. On a recent episode of 32 Thoughts, Friedman named Utah Hockey Club forward Matthew Carcone as a possible fit.
While Carcone could be a nice short-term replacement, there's another player that makes a ton of sense for the Avalanche. If they want to acquire a player who can fill multiple roles and also not concern themselves with a long-term contract, Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren makes perfect sense for Colorado.
Berggren is a former second-round pick of the Red Wings and he's been looking for his permanent spot in an NHL lineup since being drafted. As a rookie, he majorly impressed, recording 15 goals and 28 points in 65 games with the Wings. His sophomore season took a step back, and he ended up splitting last year between the NHL and AHL. This year, he's off to another slow start, with just one goal in 10 games.
But Berggren's skillset is ideal for what the Avalanche are searching for. They need skill, which Berggren has plenty of. He has a lethal shot and has a creativity that can make chances for his teammates. The big thing that's been missing from his career is playing with elite talent.
Which is exactly where the Avalanche would deploy Berggren for the interim while they get their lineup back to full health. He could play with Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen, and might be the catalyst for him blossoming into the player everyone expects him to be.
And if it doesn't work, that's fine for both sides. The Red Wings don't appear to have Berggren involved with their long-term plans. If the Avalanche acquired him and felt the same, they can part ways after this season ends as he's playing on a one-year contract.
With the Avalanche needing some offensive help, a trade is looming. There are many forwards Colorado has their eye on, but if they want to make a deal that could help them as soon as possible, they will finalize a trade for forward Jonatan Ber
