Report: NHL to Announce Next World Cup of Hockey
People couldn’t wait for international hockey to return and the NHL is closing in on dropping the puck on the 4 Nations Face-Off. While the reaction to the 4 Nations tournament has been so so at best, the NHL is ready to announce their next international tournament, but with a notable difference.
According to a report from TSN’s Darren Dreger, the NHL and NHL Players Association (NHLPA) are prepared to hold the next World Cup of Hockey without IIHF involvement.
“The NHL and NHLPA have advised the IIHF they intend on moving forward, at least for now, without IIHF involvement in the 2028 World Cup of Hockey,” Dreger said in a tweet. “The NHL and PA are hoping to make an announcement on the 2028 WCH in some form at the upcoming Four Nations Faceoff.”
The World Cup of Hockey has been held just three times, 1996, 2004, and 2016. After 12 years away, the NHL is looking for their third round of international tournaments in the matter of four years.
NHLers haven’t played on the international stage since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. They did not go to the 2018 or 2022 Winter Olympics.
The 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, and the possible 2028 World Cup of Hockey.
The NHL and NHLPA running the World Cup of Hockey under their own umbrella likely means Russian players will be able to return to international play. They league will have the final say one who can and cannot participate and not the IIHF.
Russia hasn’t played any sort of international hockey since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
After nearly a decade of no NHL players in international hockey, they are getting their moneys worth in the next few years.
