USHL Announces New Season Despite Merger Rumors
The landscape of amateur hockey is changing rapidly. With the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and NCAA coming to an agreement that forges a path for players to more freely choose which junior league they want to develop in, it's sent a ripple effect throughout the global hockey community.
One of the leagues under question with the recent changes is the United States Hockey League (USHL). The top junior league in the United States for several decades was rumored to merge with the CHL. There were even a pair of teams in the USHL, the Muskegon Lumberjacks and the Youngstown Phantoms, that led the charge on joining the CHL. Ultimately, United States Hockey denied their requests, and the USHL announced their intention to operate amid all the merger rumors with all 16 teams signing their declarations to compete in 2025-2026.
USHL President and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan, released a statement accompanying the league's announcement. In it, he discussed the league's confidence to continue to prosper and be a top-tier developmental space.
“From NHL stars to NCAA champions and world-class coaches, the USHL is where the future of elite hockey begins,” he said. “Together, we will continue to grow and solidify our position as the top junior league in North America."
The USHL is one of the most popular destinations for young hockey players. According to the league's website, there were 195 alumni on NHL rosters to open the 2024-2025 campaign. Players like Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins and Owen Power of the Buffalo Sabres are just a pair of the notable alumni currently playing. Hefferan spoke about the league's commitment to developing NHL players and this statement is confirmation of their long-term view.
"Our league provides the resources, structure, and competition necessary to develop the next generation of NHL stars,” he said. “This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to being the preeminent leader in the hockey world."
