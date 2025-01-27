Lightning Defenseman Suspended for Interference
A Tampa Bay Lightning defender will be out of the lineup for a pair of games for an illegal interference penalty taken. The NHL Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced that Lightning defender Emil Lilleberg was suspended for two games following an interference penalty he took against Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher.
In the DoPS announcement, they focused on the timing of the Lightning defenseman's check. The play in question occurred when Compher skated into the offensive zone and made a pass. A few moments later, Lilleberg comes through with a crushing body check. The check catches Compher in the chest and neck area, and it's clear that the hit comes outside of the acceptable window of time to deliver a body check. With the play resulting in an injury to Compher as well, the DoPS handed down the suspension to Lilleberg.
This is the first time that the Lightning defender has been disciplined by the league. He has no previous fines or suspensions, which factored into the decision on the duration of the suspension.
Lilleberg, a native of Norway, was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes/Utah Hockey Club organization. The team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 draft after playing in the top Norwegian Hockey League.
While drafted by the Coyotes, he would sign his entry-level contract and make his NHL debut with the Lightning. Last year was his first professional season in North America, which he split between the NHL and the American Hockey League. In 33 AHL games, he recorded two goals and 13 assists for 15 points. At the NHL level, he posted five assists in 37 games. This year, he's skated in 45 games with the Lightning, pitching in 11 assists while skating just under 16 minutes per game.
