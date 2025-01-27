Report: Capitals Sign Extension With Star Goalie
The Washington Capitals are one of the top teams in the NHL and much of that is thanks to the great work of goalie Logan Thompson. In his first year in Washington, Thompson has led the Capitals with a 22-2-3 record with a pair of shutouts. Thompson entered this season in the final year of his contract and he’s earned a big extension in Washington.
First reported by ESPN’s Kevin Weekes (on the side of the New Jersey Turnpike), the Capitals are nearing an extension with Thompson. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman filled in the gaps by stating it is a six-year extension worth $5.85 million annually.
The Capitals acquired Thompson during the 2024 NHL Draft in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. For Thompson, the Capitals traded away a 2024 third-round pick and 2025 fourth-round pick.
In his first year in Washington, Thompson has stolen the show with his impressive record and stellar numbers. Over his 27 games played, Thompson has a .925 save percentage and 2.09 goals against average.
Thompson has some of the best numbers for goalies in the NHL, yet Team Canada did not even give him a call when deciding on goalies for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The Capitals have been splitting their goalies fairly evenly, with Thompson splitting time with Charlie Lindgren. Thompson has played in 27 games while Lindgren has made 23 appearances.
Lindgren is also playing in the final year of his contract, but may not see an extension with Thompson signing his new deal.
With a 33-11-5 record, the Capitals are currently the top team in the NHL with 71 standings points. The Winnipeg Jets also have 71 points, but the Capitals have played two fewer games, giving them the advantage.
Thompson has been one of the best and most surprising goalies in the entire league this year and the Capitals are hopeful he can continue that for the next few seasons.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!