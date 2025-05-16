Longtime NHL Forward Retires, Joins Senators Front Office
After more than 1,000 NHL games over 17 seasons, Sam Gagner is finally hanging up his skates, but he's not done in the league just yet.
Gagner, 35, will now join the Ottawa Senators as the team's director of player development. He had 10 assists in 19 games this season with the Bellevue Senators, Ottawa's AHL affiliate.
"Sam had an incredible career as a player and we look forward to launching his next chapter," Senators general manager Steve Staios said, per NHL.com. "A true character individual, Sam has contributed to the success of his organizations, both on and off the ice."
Throughout his career, Gagner played for the Edmonton Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets. He spent 10 seasons with the Oilers over three separate stints. He also scored 529 points (197 goals, 332 assists) in 1,043 NHL games.
Notably, Gagner is the only player in the 21st Century to score eight points in a single game, notching four goals and four assists during the Oilers' 8-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 2, 2012. He was the first to score eight points in a game since Mario Lemieux in 1988.
Gagner reached the 1,000-game milestone when he suited up for the Jets against the Canucks on Dec. 29, 2022. His final NHL game came with the Oilers against the Coyotes on April 18, 2024.
The Senators had a breakout 2024-25 season, finishing fourth in the Atlantic Division with a 45-30-7 record (97 points) and making the playoffs for the first time in eight years. They were eliminated in the first round by the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!