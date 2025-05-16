Maple Leafs Superstar Already Played Last Game in Toronto
Things have gotten bleak for the Toronto Maple Leafs after watching a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers slip away, now behind 3-2. The Maple Leafs have lost three straight games and are on the verge of another playoff letdown.
Getting blown out of the water in front of their home crowd in Game 6 took the wind completely out of the Maple Leafs’ sails and was one of the most embarrassing losses with this current superstar core. It’s also likely that Game 6 was the last game a key superstar will play in Toronto as a member of the Maple Leafs.
28-year-old forward Mitch Marner is in the final year of his contract and is likely set to become the most coveted free agent in the NHL. Marner, a Toronto native, cheered for the Maple Leafs growing up, but after nine years, the team needs to make changes.
Those changes start with Marner who, if the Maple Leafs lose in Game 6, cannot bring back and expect the fan base to be on board.
Fans of the Maple Leafs have watched this core of Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares have outstanding regular seasons, but completely fall apart early in the playoffs.
Over the last nine years with these superstars, the Maple Leafs have accumulated just three total wins in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Two of them came this year.
Through numerous failures, the Maple Leafs organization has tried making changes to the goaltending, coaching staff, front office staff, and pretty much everything that isn’t their superstar talent on the ice. They’re out of excuses and chances, it’s time for one or two of Marner, Matthews, Nylander, and Tavares to go.
Considering Marner and Tavares are both on expiring contracts, they seem like the likely names who have already played their last game with the Maple Leafs in Toronto.
The Maple Leafs have a chance to win Game 6 and bring the series back home for Game 7, but that seems pretty unlikely. According to moneypuck.com, the Maple Leafs only have a 38.1% chance of winning in Florida.
Marner is still an outstanding player, he put up a career-high 102 points (27G-75A) this season and is sure to be one of the most talked about players in the NHL over the next few months.
