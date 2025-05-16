Canucks Coaching Hire Latest Effort to Keep Captain
The Vancouver Canucks recently elevated Adam Foote from assistant coach to new head coach. Foote replaces former bench boss Rick Tocchet, who is now employed by the Philadelphia Flyers. A two-time Stanley Cup champion defenseman with the Colorado Avalanche as a player in the NHL, Foote hopes to bring that success to his new role with the organization.
With this new hire, the Canucks are hoping they can convince captain Quinn Hughes to stick around for the long haul. The reigning Norris Trophy winner is the centerpiece of the Vancouver organization, and his relationship with Foote was a key reason why he was named the 22nd head coach in team history. In a post-game interview this season, Hughes called Foote one of the best coaches he's ever worked with. It's clear that their star defender is pleased with the hiring.
There's something larger at play with this hiring, however. Hughes' contract ends in the summer of 2027, but the Canucks are already strategizing around his pending extension. Installing Foote as the new head coach is a move tailored to their captain, whether they admit it publicly or not.
The reality is that there is no guarantee their captain will stay after his contract expires. Everyone knows that the Hughes brothers would love an opportunity to play on the same team, which can finally happen in 2027. Even if the family reunion doesn't come to fruition, signing Hughes to the massive extension he wants will be difficult.
The Canucks hope that appointing Foote as head coach can help mitigate that. Vancouver's plans to upgrade the roster this offseason and that move are both aimed at keeping Hughes with the organization for his entire career. In Foote, they have a coach who connects with their captain, achieved the success that he is trying to emulate, and possesses an analytical and structural philosophy that should improve the Canucks' entire roster. If it works, that will be another selling point as Vancouver desperately tries to keep the best defenseman in organizational history.
