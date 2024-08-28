Watch: Predators Welcome Country Star to Ice
The Nashville Predators arguably made the biggest waves of the NHL’s offseason, but there is still plenty of room for fun before the new year starts. In a video posted to the Predators’ social media pages, a special guest joined some of the players for an informal skate.
Country music superstar Dierks Bentley suited up in full equipment and a personalized Predators jersey to take the ice with some of Nashville’s top stars. Bentley took part in drills and a scrimmage and impressed some of the players.
“I was very impressed during the scrimmage,” Ryan O’Reilly said. “He just came to life, I think he’s a gamer.”
O’Reilly joked that Bentley might be good enough to take a roster spot if other key faces like Filip Forsberg.
“Fil better get it together because Dierksey was moving well out there,” O’Reilly said. “He might be our new meatball. A little country meatball.”
Bentley is 48 years old and a little past his prime to play professional hockey, but he showed some decent skill during his time on the ice. His skating, passing, and stick-handling abilities looked pretty good for someone of his skill level.
The Predators don’t shy away from their connection to the Music City. Their home rink Bridgestone Arena sits right on Nashville’s Broadway, and across the street from the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Including Bentley during the skate only adds to the connection between the Predators and country music.
The Predators recently announced the Music City bobblehead series. Bobbleheads of country music icons like Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Vince Gill and Amy Grant, and Jelly Roll will be featured as part of the rollout.
Bentley has been connected with the NHL before, not only as a fan, but hosting the 2023 NHL Awards that were held in Nashville.
