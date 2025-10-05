Kraken Forward Lands on Waivers
The Seattle Kraken have placed 30-year-old center John Hayden on waivers with the intention of reassignment to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds.
Hayden collected one goal, two points, 20 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and 44 hits in 20 regular-season games with Seattle in 2024-25. He also had 11 goals and 16 assists in 44 regular-season games for Coachella Valley. Assuming he clears waivers, he will likely see NHL action again this campaign.
Seattle enters the regular-season by hosting the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 9. The Kraken are coming off a 3-3 record this preseason including a recent 4-2 win over the most recent Stanley Cup runner ups — the Edmonton Oilers.
An Ivy League alum, Hayden played four seasons of ice hockey at Yale University and was team captain during the 2016-17 season. He was drafted in the third round by Chicago all the way back in 2013.
This latest move comes in the midst of Hayden entering his 10th season in the league. On his career so far, he's totaled 39 points across 269 games played. He was signed as a free agent by Seattle, July 14, 2022.
Also an enforcer, Hayden is certainly not shy of dropping the gloves; on Sept. 21 in the preseason opener and 5-3 eventual win for the Kraken he squared off against Joseph Labate of the Vancouver Canucks.
Hayden signed a two-year, one-way contract extension with the Kraken back in May.
"John has been an important player in our organization over the past three seasons, making an impact at both the NHL and AHL level," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "He's a strong leader who brings a terrific work ethic and physical presence. We’re excited to have him in our organization for the next two years.”
Standing at 6'3", in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, Hayden posted two goals and three points (two goals, one assist in six games.
He has represented the United States in several international competitions, including the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship, 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2013 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship (silver medal).
