2026 NHL Draft Prospect Solidifies Top Spot
There has been little debate over who the top prospect in the 2026 NHL Draft class is, but that conversation was finished and sealed shut after the first weekend of NCAA hockey. The 2026 class is an impressive and highly-touted group, but the number one player in this group is undoubtedly Gavin McKenna. His debut weekend with the Penn State Nittany Lions ended any questions about whether or not he will be the first overall pick next summer.
McKenna’s off and rolling with the Nittany Lions. They took on Arizona State University in a pair of weekend contests, winning both to jump out to an early 2-0 record.
McKenna was excellent in the two victories. Playing on the left side of the top line, he skated in just over 22 minutes of ice time in the first contest. He responded with two assists and four shots on goal. The next night, he scored the first goal of his collegiate career, connecting on a beautiful cross-ice feed to give PSU the lead in the second period.
Clutch Gene
It wasn’t a perfect showing from McKenna, and the young phenom would be the first to tell you so. The Arizona State Sun Devils found some success in the second contest getting physical with McKenna, agitating the freshman and forcing him into a retaliatory penalty. That’s what he will have to contend with for the rest of his playing days.
What was even more impressive, however, was his response. After taking that bad penalty earlier in the contest, he locked in and became a difference maker. That first goal of the season? That tally gave the team the lead and ultimately the game-winner. The team’s head coach, Guy Gadowsky, was almost in disbelief describing that one-timer goal from McKenna.
“Great pass by (PSU Defenseman) Mac (Gadowsky) cross ice, and boy, did he…” the coach paused before saying. “Oh, my God, did he (McKenna) label that.”
Complete Game
McKenna is a complete player, and that’s why he’s the most heralded prospect since Connor McDavid. The consensus is that he will be a franchise-altering player, and the entire NHL is lining up to select him or find a way up the draft board.
That completeness was on display the opening weekend of the NCAA schedule. His skating is immaculate. He possesses an unmatched ability to pursue pucks and puck-carriers. His closing speed is blindingly fast.
When he has the puck on his stick, he somehow is even faster. He glides on the ice as he dances around defenders. He anticipates developing plays and has the creativity to make up the difference if that play doesn’t materialize.
It’s all on display as McKenna begins his freshman campaign. He was better than advertised in Penn State’s first two games, and the conversation surrounding who will be the first overall pick next year has officially been finished.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!