Kraken Name New Captain Ahead of Season Opener
Just before puck drop in Tuesday's season opener against the St. Louis Blues, the Seattle Kraken have officially named Jordan Eberle as their new captain.
Eberle, 34, is now the second captain in franchise history. Mark Giordano briefly served as captain during Seattle's inaugural 2021-22 season, but he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline.
The Kraken were previously the only team without a captain, so while it came down to the final buzzer, every team now has one this season.
“I have nothing but good things to say about Seattle, the city and the fans,” Eberle said, per the team's site. “I’ve mentioned that on many occasions. It’s the reason why I signed here. My family loves it. From day one, obviously, with things not going very well in our expansion season, they were behind us.”
Eberle has been with the Kraken since their expansion draft in 2021, coming over from the New York Islanders. The Regina, Sakskatchewan native currently ranks second in franchise history in games played (239), goals (58), assists (93) and points (151). He's also one of just two players to score a hat trick for Seattle, the other being Jared McCann.
Perhaps Eberle's most memorable moment in Seattle came when he scored the Game 4 overtime winner against the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Kraken would go on to win the series in seven games, for their first-ever series victory.
Head coach Dan Bylsma broke the news to his players on Monday.
“Leadership to me is often a misunderstood word,” Bylsma said. “Every person, in every situation, has a chance. You are a leader in how you act, the time you show up, how you train, how you eat, how we come to the rink, how we play.
“Everybody is a leader in that regard. In addition to the effect that you have and the influence you have on any situation, leadership is all about the team. It’s all about having the team mindset, concept…and the other individuals that you have on the team. That’s what a true leader is. And today, I think Jordan Eberle exemplifies that greatly for our team, for you guys, last year and going forward this year.”
