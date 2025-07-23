Kraken Re-Sign Top RFA Winger
The Seattle Kraken and winger Kaapo Kakko won’t need salary arbitration after all. The two sides were days away from their hearing, but now that won’t be needed. The organization and Kakko agreed to a new, three-year contract that avoids arbitration and keeps the winger in Seattle for the next few years.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was among the first to report the Kraken forward’s latest contract. Kakko’s three-year deal is worth a total of $13.58 million and carries an average annual value of $4.525 million.
Kakko was an immediate fit with the Kraken after they acquired him from the New York Rangers. The former second-overall pick of the Rangers had an up-and-down beginning to his career, but he’s seemingly found a home in Seattle. Last season, he played in 79 total games between the Rangers and Kraken, recording 14 goals and 30 assists for 44 points.
The vast majority of his scoring came after his trade to Seattle, however. With the Rangers, he recorded four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 30 games. In 49 games with the Kraken, he notched 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points. That’s a 0.61 points-per-game pace, which would set him up to be a 50-point player with the Kraken.
Kakko has played in 379 NHL games over six seasons in the league. He’s recorded 71 goals, 90 assists, and 161 points. He’s also appeared in 44 postseason contests, scoring four goals and five assists for nine points.
Moving forward, the challenge for Kakko is to find consistency in Seattle’s top six. He’s coming off a career-high offensive season, and now he must keep building on that. If he does, the Kraken will have legitimized their top two offensive lines. If he falters or struggles, the Kraken will be in the same situation they were last season, searching for reinforcements to the top of their lineup.
