Drama Builds as Rangers Forward Reacts to Benching
The New York Rangers were spiraling not long ago, but things are slowly nearing complete free fall as their struggles continue. With a 3-10-0 run in their last 13 games, the Rangers have been trying to jump start their lineup, but nothing has worked.
After trading their captain Jacob Trouba, the Rangers’ next effort was scratching young forward Kaapo Kakko from the lineup. At the time, many wondered if that meant a trade was being worked on, but also wondered why Kakko got the short end of the stick and not one of the struggling veterans.
Kakko wondered the same thing saying he was shocked and upset by the benching.
“I was surprised,” Kakko said. “I know we’re losing games, but I think it’s just easy to take the young guy and put him out. That’s how I feel.”
The 2024-25 season hasn’t been sunshine and rainbows for Kakko, either, but he’s been out-producing a few key faces. Kakko has four goals and 10 assists for 14 total points. That’s more points than Chris Kreider (11), Filip Chytil (12), and K’Andre Miller (6).
Kakko didn’t name anyone teammate in particular, but he’s well aware that he has been performing at a better level than certain skaters.
“Haven’t been on the ice too much when [opponents] score a goal,” Kakko said. “I have not been the worst guy, but that was me out of the lineup.”
Kakko will be returning to the lineup after just one game in the press box, but is the damage already done? Just about everyone in the lineup could be on the trade block in New York and Kakko says he isn’t happy with the situation.
“I’m not too happy, I can say that.”
Kakko doesn’t believe he should have been the one singled out from an entire Rangers’ roster that can’t string together wins. As the season continues to shrink, it’s going to be up to the team to turn things around. Kakko is already defending himself and doing his part.
