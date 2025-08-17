Speed Propelling Devils Defenseman to Greatness
New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes still needs a new contract before the 2025-2026 season begins. The restricted free agent has quickly become one of the best defenders in New Jersey and a core member of the organization. The expectations are even higher entering year three, and once this contract situation is resolved, the Devils can look forward to challenging for the Metropolitan Division title and hopefully more.
While there is concern regarding Hughes’ long-term future with the Devils, what isn’t a concern is what he can do when he’s on the ice. Last year, Hughes assumed a top-pairing role out of necessity, but he showed a readiness to be that player. After injuries hampered the Devils’ blue line, Hughes became a 20+ minutes a night defender. In response, he led the New Jersey defense in scoring with 44 points in 71 games. The offensive creativity and responsibility in his own zone are what captured the league's attention, but there's one other factor propelling Hughes into the next tier of defenders in the NHL.
Hughes is one of the most impressive skaters in the NHL. When he has the puck on his stick, he hits another gear and flies up the ice. According to NHL EDGE data from last season, his speed was one consistent throughout the entire season. He hit a top speed of 23.58 miles per hour placed in the 97th percentile among all NHL skaters last season. He also had 16 recorded speed bursts above 22 mph, which ranked in the 99th percentile. Going down the list, he had 109 speed bursts between 20 and 22 mph and 496 recorded bursts between 18 and 20 mph. Both figures ranked within the 97th percentile of all skaters.
Why this matters is because speed kills in today’s NHL. The best players are routinely clocking the fastest speeds and consistent bursts above 18 mph. When you can do that, you are likely to be the first player to a loose puck, more likely to sneak behind the defense and more likely to separate from a defender in a foot race. That slight advantage is the tiny edge between being a good player and a great one in the NHL.
Hughes is right on the edge of becoming a great defenseman in the NHL. He’s been impressive and showed promise in his first two NHL seasons, but his third campaign can be the difference maker. He can fully assume the top-pairing role and lead their first power play unit. If he can rely on his speed and elite skating abilities to lead the way, Hughes can step into the next level of player for the New Jersey Devils.
