Sharks Reveal Arena Renovation Agreement
The San Jose Sharks play in one of the oldest arenas in the NHL. The SAP Center has hosted the Sharks since they began their journey in the league, Now three decades old, the organization and the city of San Jose have agreed to the best ways to proceed.
The Sharks announced an agreement with the city of San Jose that would address and fund needed renovations for the SAP Center, guaranteeing that the organization remains in the city through 2051. The team's president Jonathan Beecher shared the organization's excitement to begin this massive renovation project, once the San Jose City Council votes to approve the motion in an upcoming council meeting.
”For more than 30 years, Sharks Sports & Entertainment has proudly represented the City of San José and its residents, bringing world-class sports and diverse entertainment events to SAP Center at San José, one of the City of San Jose’s greatest economic generators,” he said in a team press release. “On August 26, the San José City Council will have the opportunity to cement the legacy of the Sharks in San José by voting to approve a new partnership between SSE and the City of San José to reinvest in SAP Center, keeping the Sharks in San José through the 2050-51 season.”
This new agreement also lays out a plan for beyond the 2051 season. Not only does this pending memorandum provide the framework for upgrades at the SAP Center, the agreement also features an addendum that the two sides will finalize plans for a new arena that will take over as the team’s new home beyond 2051.
”The Memorandum of Understanding for the proposed arena district will bind the City and Sharks to negotiations through March 31, 2027,” the press release included. “With the intent of defining a new arena location and district plan by September 1, 2027.”
The next steps for this proposal are to have the city council approve the motion. Once that passes, the $425 million project can move forward. The city of San Jose and the Sharks' organization will share the cost of the project, with the team managing the decade-long renovation.
The arena upgrades couldn’t come at a better time for the Sharks. The organization’s momentum is swinging in the positive direction. After nearly a decade of struggling, the team has added franchise players that should lead the Sharks back to the Stanley Cup picture. Playing in a state-of-the-art arena should only further entice players to help propel San Jose into the next chapter of Sharks’ hockey.
