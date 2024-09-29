Blues Forward Could Be Answer in Top Six
The St. Louis Blues made some sweeping changes to their roster this summer. The highlight of the moves was their dual restricted free agent signings. The offer sheets submitted to defenseman Phillip Broberg and winger Dylan Holloway were not matched by the Edmonton Oilers, giving the Blues two young and promising players eager to fill larger roles for St. Louis.
The Blues are eager to return to the postseason, and the upstart lineup they have could sneak their way in. In order to do so, the team is looking for Holloway to take a huge step forward. The former first-round pick of the Oilers has the skillset to be a 20 to 30-goal scorer in the right situation. Through his first few preseason matches, he's showing that St. Louis could be the exact situation for him to thrive.
The Blues recently took on the Chicago Blackhawks in an exhibition match and defeated them by a score of 3-2. Holloway was the star of the game, recording two goals, including the overtime game-winner.
The first was a fortunate redirect off the Blackhawks defender, but it came out of a smart play by Holloway. After receiving the puck low in the slot, he smartly shot the puck at the goaltender's pads, creating a rebound. He was rewarded for the heads-up play with a hometown bounce and his second goal of the preseason.
Later in overtime, he let his deceptive shot do the work. After taking a pass in stride, he ripped a shot past the Blackhawks' goaltender, giving his team the victory.
In another preseason contest, the Blues took on the Utah Hockey Club, losing to them by a score of 5-3 In the game, Holloway showed off that he could also be an asset on the team's power play. The first tally of the game was a beautiful and effortless wrist shot from the young winger, beating the Utah goaltender on the short side.
It's hard to get too excited about the preseason, but if you're the Blues' coaching staff, management, or fanbase, you have to love what you're seeing from Holloway. He looks like a scoring winger that could provide a much needed boost to a lineup lacking a true star player, and the Blues appear set on giving him every opportunity possible.
