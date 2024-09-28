Hurricanes Defender Looks Like Offseason Steal
The Carolina Hurricanes had an offseason of turnover. Their former general manager Don Waddell departed the organization and was replaced by long-time assistant Eric Tulsky. Their biggest trade deadline acquisition last year, Jake Guentzel, signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning. And to top it off, one of the team's most dependable defensemen, Brett Pesce, left the team as well during free agency.
For a lot of teams other than the Hurricanes, losing two key players and your top executive would be too much to overcome. But that isn't the case in Carolina. The organization has managed to turn themselves into a contender despite the restrictions and obstacles, and it looks like the Hurricanes could be doing that again with their newest defenseman Sean Walker.
Since becoming the new general manager this summer, Tulsky's made several moves to try and replenish a lineup that was decimated during free agency. One of the best moves appears to be the contract he gave to Walker, signing him to a five-year deal worth $18 million.
In Walker, the Canes added a strong right-handed, puck-moving defenseman, but it's possible they are getting much more than a replacement for Pesce. Walker showed off just how much two-way skill he can bring during a recent preseason game against the Florida Panthers.
During the contest the Canes handled the the Panthers easily, winning by a score of 8-2. While Florida dressed a lineup of rookies and minor leaguers against Carolina's NHL roster, Walker took the game over in a way that was sure to catch the eye of head coach Rod Brind'Amour. He played just under 19 minutes of ice-time, scored a goal, added two assists playing on a pairing mostly with Shayne Gostisbehere.
If Walker stays healthy during his first season with the Hurricanes, he will be a critical piece of one of the NHL's deepest defense corps. He's incredibly versatile and can slot up and down the lineup, giving the Canes consistency all over the ice. Coming off a career-high 29 points last year, Walker could turn out to be one of the steals of the offseason while helping the Canes go on another Stanley Cup run.
