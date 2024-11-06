Blues Forward Transported to Hospital After Scary Incident
The contest between the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning was momentarily paused late in the first period following a frightening situation. Blues forward Dylan Holloway took a puck in the head and neck area and was quickly transferred to a local hospital.
A shot from Nick Paul seemed harmless enough, but struck Holloway up really high near the right side of his face. Holloway reached to grab his face right away but finished his shift. Holloway was later seen on the Blues’ bench with a trainer holding his head extremely still.
Holloway was taken away on a stretcher, forcing the stoppage in the opening frame.
It’s not immediately clear what exactly forced Holloway to be taken to a hospital, but there is clearly a high level of concern. The Blues later stated that Holloway was alert and in stable condition. He is heading to a local hospital for further evaluation and continued monitoring.
According to tweets from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, doctors are indicating the Holloway will be okay. His airways are open and there is no swelling around his neck.
Seravalli also noted that Holloway’s parents were in St. Louis for the game and have joined him at the hospital.
Holloway was credited with 4:16 of ice time in five total shifts. He did not record a point in the game or a shot on goal.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!