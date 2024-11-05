Maple Leafs Superstar Out With Injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs are riding a two-game losing streak heading into a massively important contest against the Boston Bruins. It’s an important early-season meeting with the Bruins, but the Maple Leafs will be without a key superstar.
Captain Auston Matthews will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup with an upper-body injury. The Maple Leafs have ruled Matthews out against the Bruins and will remain sidelined on a day-to-day basis.
Matthews is in his first season as captain of the Maple Leafs after being given the C from John Tavares over the offseason. Since being named captain, Matthews has yet to reach the potential people are used to in Toronto.
In 13 games played, Matthews has only scored five goals and six assists for 11 total points. Fellow superstar forward Mitch Marner is leading the Maple Leafs with 14 points (2G-12A) through the first 13 contests.
After their meeting with the Bruins, the Maple Leafs have a few days off before they host the Detroit Red Wings on the first half of a back-to-back situation. The Maple Leafs are surely hopeful that Matthews will only miss one game before more games against division rivals arrive.
Each of the next four Maple Leafs games are against fellow rivals in the Atlantic Division.
