Blues Goaltender: 'Good to See Fight From Management'
The St. Louis Blues made some of the most exciting moves of the NHL's offseason. After the Edmonton Oilers refused to match, the Blues pulled off two successful offer sheets and brought in Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. They now have two players under 25 on the upswing of their young careers, and the Blues are hoping they are the last injection needed to return to the postseason.
One of the Blues' players most excited by the moves is goaltender Jordan Binnington. The Stanley Cup-winning goaltender has been through lots of ups-and-downs with the organization. Last season was a difficult one for the team, but not necessarily him specifically. He ceded starts to Joel Hofer as the team developed more of a timeshare in net, and at 31 years old, Binnington can use the extra help. Speaking to the Blues' media recently, Binnington discussed how exciting and motivating these offseason moves are.
“It’s good to see some fight from the management in order to show confidence in our team to be better, faster and be more competitive,” he said. “And I think we can feed off that.”
Binnington posted solid numbers last season, despite the Blues ending the season just outside of the playoff picture. Over 55 starts, he posted a goals against average of 2.84 and a record of 28-21-5. It was a return to form after two straight seasons of an above 3.00 GAA. Entering his seventh season with the team, he's confident they can take these moves and investments in the roster and run with it in 2024-2025.
“We’ll build off of this,” he said. “And going into camp, I know everyone’s excited, getting two new good pieces and just taking on this season.”
Along with Broberg and Holloway, the team made a few more roster moves that should benefit the team. They acquired a variety of players that should bolster their depth, including forwards Matthieu Joseph, Radek Faksa, and Alexandre Texier. All three are veteran forwards with the ability to score 10+ goals in a reduced role. On defense, the team brought in Matthieu's younger brother Pierre-Oliver, drafted Adam Jiricek in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, and brought in Ryan Suter to provide a veteran presence. Between all of their moves and decisions this summer, it's easy to see why Binnington is looking forward to the Blues' upcoming season.
