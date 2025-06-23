Bruins Tease Major Announcement
The Boston Bruins are eager to turn the page on the 2024-2025 season and move forward. The organization underwent massive roster changes and their Stanley Cup contention window seemingly slammed shut. With everything to prove in the the 2025-2026 season, the team is searching for optimism.
Perhaps a blast from the past could lift the Bruins’ spirits. The team dropped a teaser via their social media that is sure to excite their fans. The organization released a brief clip of top winger David Pastrnak opening a mysterious package before cutting to the date “6.25.25.”
The video is most likely a teaser for the team’s new uniforms. Word first spread that the Bruins would shake up their kits when a CBC video report on the impact of tariffs on the NHL merchandise supply chain from earlier this year inadvertently showed clips of a Boston uniform that wasn’t currently worn by the team. The brief shots of a worker folding a Bruins jersey sparked questions and inquiries.
The Bruins responded to the chatter with a tongue-in-cheek message to the speculation. Sharing images from Icethetics X account, the Bruins’ social media team seemingly confirmed that new home and away uniforms were coming during the offseason.
With this latest teaser on their X account, the Bruins are building anticipation. In a few days, the team will release their new home and away uniforms for the 2025-2026 season. If the Icethetics’ images are accurate, the new home jerseys are a callback to the ones worn during the 1980s and 1990s by the team.
There is also speculation that this uniform announcement could be coupled with the naming of a new captain. Pastrnak is the logical and likely choice to be the next team captain. The question is whether or not the Bruins are ready to name a new captain so quickly after Brad Marchand was traded. If they are, the new kits would be the perfect time to debut the captain’s “C” on Pastrnak’s uniform.
