Jets Honor Franchise Great
After signing a one-day contract with the Winnipeg Jets, franchise legend forward Bryan Little has retired from professional hockey. The Jets honored Little, going above and beyond in a heartfelt pregame ceremony.
Before dropping the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Jets invited Little and his family for a celebration of his career.
The Jets officially put pen to paper on a one-day deal with Little before unveiling a special painting. Things got even more emotional during the on-ice pregame ceremony.
Little hit the ice in full gear, gave some waves to the crowd, and then went in for the ceremonial opening face off. Little took the draw with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.
With Little taking the draw with Crosby, the puck was dropped by Little’s wife and daughter.
Little played his entire career with the Jets organization and was among the last former Atlanta Thrashers players still active in the NHL. Originally a first-round draft pick (12th overall) of the Thrashers in 2006, he went on to play 843 games at the NHL level.
In that time, Little scored 217 goals and 304 assists for 521 total points. He wasn’t the most threatening player on the roster, but over the years, he turned into one of the organization’s most important leaders.
Little last played in early November of 2019. A long-term injury forced Little to call it a career but before he could officially retire, the Jets traded his contract to the Arizona Coyotes in 2022.
