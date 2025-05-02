Sunshine State Dominates Selke Trophy Finalists
The 2025 Selke Trophy will be coming home to the Florida Panthers or Tampa Bay Lightning, as the NHL announced this year's finalists. Two Panthers' players, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart, as well as Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli, are this year's three finalists for the award. The Selke is given annually to the forward who "best excels in the defensive aspects of the game."
Regardless of whether the Panthers' duo or Cirelli wins the Selke Trophy, the top defensive forward will play for a Florida franchise. According to NHL PR, this is the first time since the 2007-2008 season that two players from the same team have been nominated for the award.
Barkov is attempting to win the third Selke Trophy of his career. He took home the honors last season and in 2020-2021. This is the fourth time in five seasons that Barkov's been named a finalist. The Panthers' captain is the dream two-way player in today's NHL. He recorded 71 points in 67 games while also ranking among the top of the team's forwards in blocked shots (54) and takeaways (34).
Cirelli is seeking to become the first Lightning player to win the award. He's finished in the top five in voting twice (2019-2020 & 2021-2022), but this is his first time as a Selke finalist. He recorded 59 points this season in 80 games. He led the team's forwards in blocked shots (72) and was one of their top penalty killers and face-off specialists.
This is Reinhart's first time as a Selke Trophy finalist. He was considered last season, finishing fourth in voting, but can take home the award in 2025. He finished the regular season with 81 points in 79 games while leading the Panthers forwards in ice time. He also recorded five short-handed goals, which ranked third in the NHL this year. He was a consistent piece of their penalty killing and was an elite 5-on-5 player.
The Professional Hockey Writers' Association will vote on the winner, and it will be announced at a later date. All three candidates had excellent campaigns, giving the PWHA a very tough choice for the 2025 Selke Trophy winner.
