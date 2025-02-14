Team Canada Assembles All-Lightning Line
With Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper leading Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off, perhaps it was inevitable that he'd put his own players together.
The Lightning have three players on Canada's roster - tied for the most of any NHL team - in forwards Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli. Now, they'll all play on the same line for Canada's highly-anticipated matchup against the United States on Saturday night.
Hagel and Cirelli played together in Canada's first game of the tournament, a 4-3 overtime win over Sweden on Wednesday night. However, Point centered a line with Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand and Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis.
Point had an assist on Marchand's first-period goal against Sweden, while Hagel and Cirelli were held off the score sheet.
In Tampa Bay, Hagel and Cirelli normally play together on the second line and on the penalty kill. They complement each other very well, as they have the two highest plus-minus ratings among Lightning forwards at plus-24 and plus-18 respectively.
Meanwhile, Point, as the Lightning's top goal scorer, usually centers the top line with Jake Guentzel on his left and Nikita Kucherov on his right. The Calgary native has 31 goals on the season, tied for third in the NHL.
Even though they don't normally play together, the chemistry is absolutely there between the three Lightning stars. Considering Canada looked out of sorts in the third period against Sweden, Cooper likely wants to give his team a jolt before the biggest game of the round robin.
Puck drop for Canada vs. USA is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night at Bell Center. Canada has two points for its overtime victory, while USA has three points after dominating Finland 6-1 on Thursday.
