Rugged Panthers Forward Deserves Conn Smythe Trophy
The Florida Panthers are one win away from capturing their second straight Stanley Cup Championship. A dominating Game 5 performance forced the Edmonton Oilers into a vulnerable position. Now, the Cats have the chance to life the trophy in front of their home crowd if they emerge victorious from Game 6.
If the Panthers become champions again, the Conn Smythe Trophy, the MVP of the playoffs, should be awarded to rugged forward Sam Bennett. The 28-year-old center has been Florida's best overall player during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and demonstrated the most value for his team. In addition to providing a huge offensive boost, his smothering defense has been a key reason for the Oilers' series deficit. Through 22 postseason contests, Bennett leads the Panthers in goals with 15. He's recorded 15 shots on goal in five games, with at least two in each contest. He's also tied with Matthew Tkachuk for the team lead in points with 22.
That hot stretch has continued in the Finals, and the Oilers are struggling to contain him. He's managed at least a point in every game of the series, including a two-goal game in the series opener in Edmonton. He has five goals in the final round, with just one of those tallies coming on the power play. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have five combined goals in the Finals.
The offense is just half of it. Bennett is a pest. He embodies the rat mentality that's propelled them into the championship echelon. Bennett is tenacious on the forecheck, giving Oilers' puck carriers no room to breathe or think.
That dogged forecheck, constant pursuit, and nose for the net have all helped set up scoring chance after scoring chance for Florida in return. His 15 goals are nearly all results of him forcing a turnover or being in the best position following one.
The completeness of Bennett's game has been noticeable for the entire playoffs, but it's made a whole new level of difference in the final round. With the Panthers one win away from the Stanley Cup, Sam Bennett is the easiest and clear choice for the Conn Smythe
