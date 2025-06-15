Top Mammoth Prospect Eager to Prove Himself in NHL
The 2025-2026 NHL season will be one of many firsts for the Utah Mammoth. It's the first season they operate under their new nickname, they are trying to get to the playoffs in year two of the new franchise, and they are set to welcome some highly-touted prospects to the organization.
The Mammoths' top defensive prospect, Dmitriy Simashev, signed his entry-level contract and is bound for North America. The sixth-overall pick in 2023 has become a tantalizing prospect in the KHL, playing this past season with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl and helping the team capture the league title. Now, he's hoping to impact the Mammoths' lineup immediately. He recently spoke with Daria Tuboltseva of RG about the decision to join Utah. The thing he was certain of was that he's eager to show he's an NHL defenseman and become a part of his NHL club's locker room.
"Who said they’ll welcome me with open arms and say, ‘Here’s everything you want’?" he said. "I’ll have to prove myself anyway. Of course, I believe in myself. I’m confident. I think everything will work out."
As for Utah's expectations for Simashev, the sky is the limit. In his initial conversations since signing his contract, the team has made it clear that they see big things in the near future for the former first-round pick.
"I wouldn’t want to reveal details of our conversation, but everything depends on me,” he said. “Clearly, they want me as a leading defenseman. Every GM wants their prospect in a leading role. If I play well, I’ll get a top-4 or even a top-2 role in the future. It’s entirely up to me."
If he can reach a top-4 or top-2 role, the Mammoth will have a top defense in the Pacific Division. With Mikhail Sergachev and Sean Durzi occupying two of the top spots along Utah's blue line, there are multiple opportunities available for the young puck-mover to prove himself in the NHL. Good thing he's eager to show what he has as his time in North America begins.
