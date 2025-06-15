Panthers One Win From Second Stanley Cup Championship
Brad Marchand made sure the Florida Panthers did not show any signs of depression after blowing a three-goal lead on Thursday night in losing Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Edmonton Oilers.
Marchand scored two goals in leading the Panthers to a 5-2 win over the Oilers at Rogers Place Saturday night. The Panthers now lead the best of seven series 3-2. The Panthers are one win away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions.
The Cup will be in the Amerant Bank Arena Tuesday as the Panthers look to finish the Oilers on home ice.
Marchand, 37, was acquired on March 7 via a trade with the Boston Bruins. Even at his advanced age, he is feeling loose and having fun. He has scored six goals in this series.
"I think this is the loosest that I have felt. I am living in the moment," Marchand said on TNT following the game. "I am having so much fun. I feel like a young guy in the league."
"You have to live in the moment. It's a dangerous game to play if you don't. We have a special group and we have fun," Marchand said. "We didn't expect an easy series. We expected a grind and we are playing against some of the best players in the world."
As per their tradition, the Panthers brought their own rats to Edmonton and Evan Rodrigues, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk fired rats at Marchand who is nicknamed "The Rat King." Marchand said he took some pretty good shots with the plastic rodents.
"A couple of guys I think are looking for blood out there," Marchand said with a grin. "You wouldn't want it any other way. You have to appreciate it."
The Panthers have won their 10th road game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs which ties an NHL record. Sam Bennett extended his record for most road goals in the playoffs as he notched another goal in the first period. His record currently stands at 13. Bennett also scored in his sixth straight game which is the fifth best in NHL history.
The Oilers started Calvin Pickard in goal to try and give them some extra juice as he was 7-0 in games he began this postseason. He is now 7-1 as he allowed four goals before Florida scored an empty net goal in the waning minutes of play. The question now is whether he starts in Game 6 or whether Stuart Skinner takes back the net.
There is no question who will be in the net for Florida as Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves on 21 shots as the Panthers defense stifled the Oilers all night.
