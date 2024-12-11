Lightning First Line Dominating NHL
The Tampa Bay Lightning are in the mix for one of the top three spots in the Atlantic Division. It's a neck-and-neck race and the team is currently occupying a wild-card spot.
If the Lightning are able to rise up the division standings, it will be due to the impact their first line is having. The trio of Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point, and Nikita Kucherov is firing on all cylinders. They've been beyond effective and productive, they've been the best first line in all of the NHL.
The signing of Guentzel was huge for many reasons. Firstly, it replaced the scoring void created when former captain Steven Stamkos departed during free agency. Secondly, it gave the Lightning one of the most underrated playmakers in the offensive zone in the entire league.
Guentzel's caught fire lately, and he's currently in a four-game goal scoring streak. The hot stretch has brought his season totals up to 13 goals and 13 assists in 26 games.
Brayden Point has admirably stepped into the number one center role, and he's excelling this year. With 18 goals and 12 assists in just 22 games, he could set a new career high despite missing some games due to injury.
But what's really made this trio stand out is the return of winger Nikita Kucherov. The heart and soul of the Lightning offense ignited the first line when he recently returned from injury. Against the Vancouver Canucks, he netted a goal and added two assists. He followed that up with an assist on Guentzel's goal in their overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Kuch is up to 13 goals and 38 points in just 25 games.
Unsurprisingly, this trio is becoming more and more difficult to contain. Aside from Point's outrageous 36% shooting percentage success rate, Guentzel and Kucherov are scoring at a rate in line with their career averages. The line is often claiming an advantage on 5-on-5 time of possession and chances created when they're on the ice, and it's propelling them into the most dominant first line in the NHL.
