Lightning Star Still Processing Running Mate's Departure
It's been more than two months since Steven Stamkos left the Tampa Bay Lightning, yet it doesn't feel any less surreal.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Stamkos was essentially the face of the Lightning from the moment he arrived to the moment he left. He was the team's captain for 10 years and leaves as the franchise's all-time leader in games played (1,082), goals (555) and points (1,137). Of course, he also helped Tampa Bay reach three-straight Stanley Cup Finals and win two of them in 2020 and 2021.
The more time went on without an extension, though, the more possible Stamkos' departure seemed. That came true on July 1, when he signed a four-year, $32 million deal ($8 million AAV) with the Nashville Predators, ending his illustrious 16-year tenure in Tampa.
If fans are still processing Stamkos' departure, then those who've been around him the longest afre most definitely doing so as well. Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, who's been in Tampa for his entire 15-year career, spoke on how weird it was to see his close friend in a gold sweater.
"We're going to miss the player Steven Stamkos," Hedman said this week, per the Canadian Press. "But me personally, obviously, more as a friend … going to be a big change.
"His legacy speaks for itself in Tampa."
In letting Stamkos walk, and signing Jake Guentzel in his place, the Lightning know there's going to be a lot of pressure to succeed without their longtime leader.
"We know exactly what he's accomplished," Hedman said. "We're not going to forget about those memories we created together, but we have to look forward. It's important with training camp coming up that we get together quickly and bond as a group.
"There's going to be a lot of eyes on us."
Hedman specifically will play a big part in filling the leadership void. He's widely expected to succeed Stamkos as the team's captain, but no matter what happens, he knows what he has to do to lead the way.
"I wouldn't change the way I am, the way I do things, if I have a 'C' or an 'A' on my jersey," Hedman said. "But it is a privilege to be a captain of the National Hockey League.
"We'll cross that bridge when it comes to that."
