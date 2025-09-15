Bigger Deal Possible for Wild's Kirill Kaprizov
The Minnesota Wild were the center of attention recently when it was revealed that superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov turned down a massive contract extension. The deal would have made Kaprizov the highest paid player in the league, with the Wild offering up $16 million annually for eight seasons.
Wild general manager Bill Guerin said he doesn’t know how that kind of news got leaked, but he didn’t refute anything. With that kind of money turned down by Kaprizov, many have started to look for an answer as to why? What could possibly make Kaprizov say no to a record setting deal?
Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast believes there are teams ready to offer Kaprizov more money if he hits the free agent market. If Kaprizov were to walk to free agency, the longest he’d be able to sign for is seven years. To surpass the $128 million in total being offered by the Wild, another team would have to fork over more than $19 million in annual salary.
“I’m not backing down at all from my thinking somebody is making it very clear out there is a $19 or a $20 [million] by seven out there,” Friedman said. “At the end of the day, we’re probably going to have to wait a year to figure that out. But I 100% believe that is going on.”
With the salary cap expected to take big jumps over the next three seasons, there are quite a few teams who would be willing to spend that kind of money on an MVP-level talent.
Before suffering brutal injuries during the 2024-25 season, Kaprizov was on pace to lead the Hart Trophy race. In just 41 games played, Kaprizov scored 25 goals and 31 assists for 56 total points.
Injuries have often slowed Kaprizov’s numbers, holding him to 319 career games over five years with 386 total points (185G-201A).
There is still a chance that the Wild could find common ground with Kaprizov and sign an extension in Minnesota, but certain details aren’t clear.
“Kaprizov said no to eight times $16 [million], did he give the Wild a number?” Friedman said. “Did the Wild ask him… ‘what will you take? Give us the number.’ As far as I can tell, that has not happened.”
Friedman said there is not yet a “magic number” that can get a deal with Kaprizov over the finish line with no more hassle.
Kaprizov was one of the most talked-about players last offseason for rumors that he may want to one day leave the Wild. Him turning down a record setting contract only adds new fuel to that fire and all eyes will be on Kaprizov until the situations reaches a solution.
