Lightning Ownership Named Best in NHL
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been arguably the NHL's most successful team over the past decade, winning two Stanley Cups and making four Stanley Cup Final appearances in that time.
While the players, coaches and executives deserve a ton of credit for the team's success, no one has been more impactful than owner Jeff Vinik.
Vinik bought the Lightning in 2010, and quickly turned one of the league's moribund franchises into a juggernaut. Even 15 years later, they're still among the league's top teams year in and year out.
In a recent survey by The Athletic, Vinik came in as the best owner in the NHL, and the only one to earn an A+ grade. In the fan evaluation categories, Vinik ranked first in organizational stability and treatment of the fan base, second in franchise vision and third in willingness to spend.
"Vinik has become the gold standard for an owner, not just in the NHL but also in pro sports," The Athletic's James Mirtle wrote. "He took the Lightning from a bottomed-out laughingstock to a powerhouse, a team that has won more games than anyone over the past decade and somehow remains a contender, year after year."
"Vinik also transformed downtown Tampa through massive redevelopment of the area and has donated millions to charity through community initiatives every home game."
As great of an owner as Vinik has been, all good things must come to an end.
The 65-year-old businessman recently sold a majority stake in the Lightning to an investment group led by Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz of Blue Owl Capital Corp., but he's not gone yet. Vinik will retain control of the team through 2027, and will still remain as a minority partner after that.
Lightning fans know how good they've had it under Vinik, so they definitely want to make the most of his final years in charge.
“While I still think he is the top owner in the NHL, I’d be lying if I wasn’t scared about the upcoming ownership change," a fan The Athletic surveyed wrote. "Vinik has spoiled Lightning fans and created an unmatched culture.”
