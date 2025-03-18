Wild Defense Ends Kings Winning Streak
The Los Angeles Kings began the week one of four teams with multi-game winning streaks. Winners of five in a row, the Kings climbed to within five points of first place in the Pacific Division and one point behind the Edmonton Oilers for second place.
Unfortunately for the Kings, they ran into a determined Minnesota Wild club. The Wild played a stifling defensive game and won by a final score of 3-1.
The Kings managed to start the game strong. Less than five minutes into the contest, the Kings drew a penalty and cashed in. Top-line winger Adrian Kempe netted his 28 goal of the season, with Kevin Fiala and Drew Doughty picking up the assists.
From that point on, however, the Wild outperformed the Kings. They blocked 11 shot attempts and delivered 19 hits, forcing the Los Angeles attack out of balance. With two power-play goals on three opportunities, Minnesota took over.
The Wild desperately needed the victory. Over the past few weeks, they've fallen further down the standings and watched as the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars passed them by in the Central Division standings. Clinging tightly to a Wild Card spot, the Wild earned two points with their performance.
Along with the Kings' streak being snapped, forward Quinton Byfield's personal hot streak ended in the loss. The rising star had recorded a goal in five straight contests and looked like he was finding his stride at the perfect time. The 22-year-old scorer has 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points in 66 games. He ranks fourth on the team in both goals and points this season.
Despite the loss, the Kings are in excellent shape for the postseason. They have an eight-point lead over the Vancouver Canucks for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Pacific Division and have a game in hand on them. It would
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!