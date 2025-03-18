Maple Leafs Offense Explodes in Win Over Flames
The luck of the Irish was with the Toronto Maple Leafs in their recent contest. Taking on a hungry Calgary Flames squad, the Maple Leafs' offense exploded. Led by their captain, Auston Matthews, they scored six goals on the Flames and handed Calgary their seventh loss in the last nine games.
Between 1919 and 1927, the Maple Leafs were known as the Toronto St. Pats. In 2017, the organization brought the old uniform and namesake back for St. Patrick's Day. Against the Flames, the Maple Leaf crest transformed into a three-lead clover with "St. Pats" inscribed in the middle of the clover. The Leafs/St. Pats dominated the Flames in their contest.
Matthews was excellent in the victory, scoring two goals and adding an assist. His goals came on the power play, which helped the Leafs go 3-for-3 with the man advantage. Fellow star William Nylander scored his team-leading 38th goal of the season on the power play as well. Nylander ranks second in the NHL goal-scoring race, trailing Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl.
Rugged winger Bobby McMann also snapped a scoreless streak in the contest. He netted his 18th goal of the year, continuing his breakout campaign and ending his 12-game scoreless streak. The 28-year-old winger has 18 goals and 11 goals in 59 games.
While the offensive performance from the Leafs was noteworthy, Toronto stifled the Flames' attack. While Calgary managed 26 shots on goal, they attempted a much larger number that never saw the net due to the Leafs blocking 23 shot attempts.
For Calgary, this loss was another step toward missing the postseason. The Flames have struggled over the past few weeks, and it's costing them a spot in the playoffs. They were holding firm to a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, but now they are two points back while teams like the St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks, and Utah Hockey Club continue piling up points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!