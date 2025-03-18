Rangers, Flames Playing for Postseason Lives
The New York Rangers and Calgary Flames are fighting for their postseason lives. The Rangers have parlayed an improved run into the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Flames have gone ice cold at the worst time and fallen outside of a playoff spot in the West.
With the Flames and Rangers trending in opposite directions, it makes their upcoming contest critical. For both franchises, every single point is needed to help earn a playoff berth. The Rangers can open up a four-point lead in the final playoff spot in the East with a win, while the Flames need two points to return to a tie for the final spot in the West.
The Rangers are getting excellent goaltending lately, and it's been a huge piece of their improvements. Starter Igor Shesterkin has settled in after an early season slump. Over his last 10 starts, he's allowed more than three goals just once, and it was an overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators. Even when he's not his best, Shesterkin is finding a way to keep the Rangers in it and make the necessary saves.
The same can be said for his back-up, Jonathan Quick. The 39-year-old has won three of his last four starts and is giving Shesterkin the ideal running mate down the stretch.
The Flames are looking for more production form young scorer Matt Coronato. The 22-year-old winger was the team's first-round selection in 2021, and he's been impressive in his first full NHL season. He has 16 goals and 17 assists in 61 games, ranking third on the team in goals and points.
Over the past 10 games, however, Coronato has struggled. While the team's veteran players are carrying the offensive burden, Coronato has just two goals and one assist in that span. In order for the Flames to pile up wins and collect points, Coronato needs to find more consistency with his offense.
With the Flames rolling into town for a matchup against the Rangers, both squads are seeking a win. Both squads need those two points as they are playing for their postseason lives with every remaining regular season game.
