Canada's Notable Omissions Roster is Stacked
With the 4 Nations Face-Off nearing, the official rosters for the tournament have been announced. Team Canada put out a mighty roster, and they are the likely favorites entering the tournament. With the best player in the world Connor McDavid and an elite supporting cast that includes Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar, Canada will be a difficult out at this event.
The selection process for Canada was so difficult, that even their omissions could form a dangerous team. Sportsnet revealed their list of a potential Canadian lineup that includes only players that were left off the 4 Nations roster, and it's absolutely stacked.
The forward group is loaded with offensive talent. Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets is slotted as the number one center, but their depth down the middle is still first-class. Rookie sensation Macklin Celebrini and second-year phenom Connor Bedard are both included on this version of the roster, giving Canada's "B" squad a youthful injection of talent.
On defense, the team is right-handed dominant, but still solid as any possible lineup card. Aaron Ekblad is having a phenomenal season in a contract year, while Evan Bouchard, MacKenzie Weegar, and Noah Dobson all gave Canada serious pause before passing on their skillsets.
In goal is where things are most interesting. You could make the argument that this trio is a better one than the three goalies Canada actually selected. Between Logan Thompson, Cam Talbot, and Marc-Andre Fleury, this team has three veterans to choose from. In addition, Thompson is arguably the hottest Canadian goaltender currently.
Could this omissions team challenge for gold at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off? It's an interesting and challenging question to answer. Canada clearly had a wealth of options to choose from and build their lineup, and this shows just how difficult a process it must have been. With the tournament just around the corner, will Canada's selections prove to be the best ones or will they be regretfully looking at this omissions list once the tournament ends?
